

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) said the company now expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share in a range of $5.15 to $5.25. This represents an increase at midpoint of 5.6% from the previous guidance. Core FFO, excluding net promote income, is now expected in a range of $4.54 to $4.58, revised from prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.56.



Second-quarter net earnings attributable to common stockholders increased to $609.86 million from $598.63 million, last year. Net earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.81, prior year. Core funds from operations per share was $1.11 compared to $1.01.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues increased to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.09 billion in revenue.



Shares of Prologis are up 2% in pre-market trade on Monday.



