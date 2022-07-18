

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suspended the government's spy chief and Prosecutor General pending inquiry into cases of treason and collaboration with Russia in the two key organizations.



He said more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine were working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied areas.



651 treason and collaboration cases have been registered against officials, who are accused of aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.



Zelenskyy announced the suspension of Ivan Bakanov, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, in a video address published on Telegram.



'Everyone who together with him was part of a criminal group that worked in the interests of the Russian Federation will also be held accountable,' Zelensky said, referring to Bakanov. 'It is about the transfer of secret information to the enemy and other facts of co-operation with the Russian special services,' he added.



Russian infiltration into Ukraine's security services has long been suspected.



Meanwhile, the Ukraine military said it thwarted multiple Russian attempts to advance in Donetsk. The Russian forces are continuing shelling of its defenses across the region, according to the General Staff.



A convoy of Russian military equipment is moving from Mariupol toward other parts of southern Ukraine, reports quoting Ukrainian officials say.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de