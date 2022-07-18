

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $15.54 billion from $14.22 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $15.54 Bln vs. $14.22 Bln last year.



