

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss laboratory service provider, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for the first half, amidst a rise in sales, citing pricing initiatives to pass on cost inflation.



For the six-month period to June, the company's profit attributable to equity holders was CHF 276 million or CHF 36.71 per share, compared with CHF 272 million or CHF 36.27 per share of last year.



Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders was CHF 303 million or CHF 40.37 per share, higher than CHF 292 million or CHF 38.87 per share, year-over-year basis.



EBITDA was breakeven at CHF 678 million, compared with the first half of 2021, whereas adjusted EBITDA moved up to CHF 694 million, from last year's CHF 686 million.



Operating income or EBIT was at CHF 423 million as against CHF 430 million reported a year ago.



The Geneva-headquartered firm's sales for the period climbed to CHF3.25 billion, from CHF 3.09 billion of previous year period.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects a mid-single digit organic growth. It also sees improvement in adjusted operating income with margin at a similar level to prior year.



For the fiscal 2021, SGS had posted its adjusted operating earnings at CHF 1.05 billion.







