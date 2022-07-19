

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported that its first quarter sales rose 8% to 4.00 billion euros from 3.70 billion euros last year. The company confirmed full year outlook and mid-term 2024/25 objectives.



The company booked 5.6 billion euros of orders in the latest quarter.



The backlog, as of 30 June 2022, settled at 83.4 billion euros, providing strong visibility on future sales.



Looking ahead for 2022/23, the company still expects progressive aEBIT margin increase compared to fiscal year 2021/22 through healthy order intake and sound backlog execution. It still expects sales growth supported by solid order backlog and Book to bill ratio above 1.



By 2024/25, Alstom aims to grow its market share by 5 percentage points by leveraging its unique strategic positioning, supported by its enlarged group momentum and its competitive offering.



The company expects adjusted EBIT margin should reach between 8% and 10% from 2024/25 onwards, benefiting from operational excellence initiatives.



Between 2020/21 - and 2024/25, Alstom aims at sales Compound Annual Growth Rate over 5% supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled 83.4 billion euros backlog as of 30 June 2022, securing sales of about 35 billion euros to 37 billion euros over the next three years.



