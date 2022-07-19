

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session on concerns about tight supply.



Benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.6 percent to $105.60 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $98.89.



New COVID-19 cases in China jumped to almost 700 and data showed the euro zone's inflation accelerated as estimated in June to set a fresh record high, raising worries about a possible recession.



Meanwhile, reports emerged that European Central Bank policymakers may consider a bigger-than-expected rate hike later in the week.



The euro rallied after Reuters said policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 50 bps on Thursday to tame record-high inflation.



Amid lingering concerns over gas supply from Russia, investors await U.S. crude supply data from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day for further direction.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de