

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $4.81 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $6.28 billion, or $2.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.91 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $24.02 billion from $23.31 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.81 Bln. vs. $6.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q2): $24.02 Bln vs. $23.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.10



