Hennessey Digital Rolls Out Update to Proprietary Client Service Platform, Includes Google Integrations and Full Data Transparency

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Hennessey Digital, multi-award winning digital marketing agency for law firms and other industries, has released the latest version of the Hennessey Digital Platform or HD Platform, its proprietary client services and campaign reporting tool that gives complete visibility into clients' marketing ROI.

The latest version of the HD Platform includes an integration with Google Data Studio to create fully customized reports based on clients' specific needs and goals.

snapshot of a client's report in the HD Platform

As of July 1, all Hennessey Digital clients are proactively set up on Google Analytics 4 (GA4), the latest version of Google's data analytics platform, a full year before Google is set to retire Universal Analytics on July 1, 2023.

Hennessey Digital's Director of Analytics & CRO Brandon Caballero notes the significance of this upgrade and the benefits clients will have as a result.

"With all Hennessey Digital clients on GA4 and the Google Data Studio integration, we can now make our reporting as simple or as complex as our clients want, so they get the data they need, how they need to see it, in real time," Caballero says.

First launched in July 2021, the HD Platform continues to evolve and adapt to industry updates and client requests, as Hennessey Digital Chief Technology Officer Blin Kazazi explains.

"The HD Platform gives clients unprecedented levels of visibility into their investment with us, including both organic search and paid media campaigns. This is a game-changer for our clients, who can now see just how transparent we are with their data."

This HD Platform release is Hennessey Digital's latest push for radical transparency among digital marketing agencies and employers, having released its homegrown career pathways tool to the public earlier this year. The company's commitment to accountability and transparency is reflected in its three-year Vivid Vision that outlines its growth plans through the end of 2024.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.

