

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $166 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $195 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $743 million from $781 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $166 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $743 Mln vs. $781 Mln last year.



