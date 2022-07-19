

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BrandStorm Inc. has voluntarily recalled 2 lots of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide because they could contain too much lead.



According to FDA's statement, the recalled dried blueberry pouches could have the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits.



People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.



If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.



The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores. Consumers should discard and not eat Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2-ounce with lot code 2021363-1 or 2022026-1, according to the recall.







