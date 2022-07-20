

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see June results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index eased 0.06 percent on month.



Taiwan will provide June data for export orders; in May, orders were up 6.0 percent on year.



China will release July rates for its one-year and five-year prime loans; in June, they were 3.7 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de