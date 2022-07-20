

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its second quarter net income rose to 1.41 billion euros or 3.54 euros per share from 1.04 billion euros or 2.52 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Total net sales for the second quarter grew to 5.43 billion euros from 4.02 billion euros last year.



ASML expects third-quarter net sales to be between 5.1 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50%.



For the full year, the company now expects a revenue growth of around 10%. The growth is lower than previously guided as a result of an increase in the number of fast shipments expected in the remainder of 2022, the revenue for which will be delayed into 2023 at an amount of around 2.8 billion euros. The company said in April that it expected annual revenue growth of around 20 percent.



ASML said Wednesday that it has revised its dividend policy to provide for dividend payments on a quarterly basis, starting with an interim dividend of 1.37 euros per ordinary share that will be made payable on August 12, 2022.



