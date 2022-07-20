

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) posted a loss before tax of 14.7 million pounds on a revenue return basis for the year ended 30 April 2022 compared to a loss of 8.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share on revenue return basis was 12.36 pence compared to a loss of 7.65 pence. Total income was 15.9 million pounds on revenue return basis, compared to 18.2 million pounds, prior year.



On a total return basis, loss before tax was 256.6 million pounds compared to profit of 1.1 billion pounds, previous year. On a total return basis, loss per share was 191.61 pence compared to profit of 776.75 pence.



