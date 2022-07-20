

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L), a British food maker, said in trading update on Wednesday that it has posted a rise in sales for the first quarter, amidst a rise in demand, especially from international market.



For the quarter ended on July 2, the company reported sales at 197 million pounds, compared with 185.9 million pounds reported last year.



The company's overseas business particularly continued its positive momentum for the period, with a rise in sales by 12 percent, year-over-year basis.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022-23, Premier said it is on track to meet its expectations







