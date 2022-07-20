

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to invest $50 million in AEI HorizonX, a privately held joint venture formed with private equity firm AE Industrial Partners to invest in new aerospace technologies.



The new investment will support AEI HorizonX's second venture fund (Fund II), which plans to raise $250 million to support promising start-ups in future mobility, space, sustainability, digital enterprise applications, networks, and security, Boeing said in a statement.



AEI HorizonX was founded as Boeing's corporate venture capital arm in 2017 and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners. Since its inception in 2021, the AEI HorizonX portfolio has achieved five IPOs and exits.







