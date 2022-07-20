

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN) said it has signed a long-term agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to PT Freeport Indonesia, a mining company in Indonesia.



Linde noted that it will build, own and operate an air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to PT Freeport Indonesia's new copper smelter and refinery in Manyar, Indonesia.



The company noted that the new copper smelter will process concentrates from PT Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine. The new on-site facility is expected to start up in mid-2024.







