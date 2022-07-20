

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $66.92 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $67.29 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $182.23 million from $176.33 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $66.92 Mln. vs. $67.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.74 -Revenue (Q2): $182.23 Mln vs. $176.33 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARKETAXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de