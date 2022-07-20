

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) said on Wednesday that it has launched Citi Commercial Bank or CCB in Canada as part of its international expansion strategy.



CCB provides Citi's institutional solutions to rapidly expanding mid-size corporate companies around the globe.



Raymond Gatcliffe, Head of CCB North America, said: 'Around the world, medium-sized companies are quickly outgrowing the capabilities of local and regional banks. We are pleased to be able to offer these clients the same capabilities that we offer the world's largest companies, customized to their specific needs.'







