

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - CARIAD, the software unit of Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced they will shortly launch the joint development of an automotive system-on-chip or SoC for software-defined vehicles. This cooperation targets the new generation of Volkswagen Group vehicles. Also, CARIAD, TSMC, and ST plan that TSMC will manufacture the system-on-chip wafers for STMicroelectronics.



CARIAD will enter into direct relationships with semiconductor suppliers at the Tier 2 and Tier 3-level for the Volkswagen Group. CARIAD plans to direct Tier 1 suppliers of the Group to use only the SoC co-developed with ST and ST's standard Stellar microcontroller for CARIAD's zone architecture.



'We're ensuring the production of the exact chips we need for our cars and securing the supply of critical microchips for years to come,' said Murat Aksel, Volkswagen Group's Board Member for Purchasing.







