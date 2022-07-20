

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):



Earnings: $635 million in Q2 vs. -$757 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.28 in Q2 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $621 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $5.15 billion in Q2 vs. $3.15 billion in the same period last year.



