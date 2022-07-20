

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $6.44 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.9% to $6.21 billion from $4.47 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.44 vs. $3.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.05 -Revenue (Q2): $6.21 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STEEL DYNAMICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de