

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit after tax grew 20 percent to 33.7 million pounds from last year's 28.0 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 6.1 pence, up 18 percent from 5.2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 7.0 pence, compared to 6.1 pence last year.



Group revenue grew 19 percent to 193.2 million pounds from last year's 162.3 million pounds.



Further, the company maintained interim dividend at 3.1 pence.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'We continue to expect the energy switching market to remain closed this year. On this basis the Board is confident of delivering adjusted EBITDA around the upper end of market expectations for the year.'



