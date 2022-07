LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Self storage provider Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter total revenue climbed 24 percent to 45.5 million pounds from last year's 36.6 million pounds.



Like-for-like store revenue for the quarter was 39.4 million pounds, up 9 percent from 36.0 million pounds a year ago.



Like-for-like closing occupancy was 88.3 percent, a decrease of 2.7 ppts from the same time last year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIG YELLOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de