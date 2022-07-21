

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) posted a pretax loss of 211.3 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 29 May 2022 compared to a loss of 27.9 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 28.67 pence compared to a loss of 11.12 pence. The Group noted that the loss before tax reflects increased depreciation and amortisation costs with the ongoing roll out of OSP, and reduced exceptional insurance income received in the period, compared with the prior year. Pre-exceptional loss before tax was 204.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 80.9 million pounds, last year.



Group revenue declined 4% to 1.3 billion pounds. Ocado Retail revenue was down 8.3% to 1.12 billion pounds.



For fiscal 2022, the Group noted that it is on track to deliver results in line with guidance given previously.







