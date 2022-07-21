

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc. (ICP.L) reported total AUM of $71.3 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 3% in the first quarter and 19% in the last twelve months.



Third-party fee-earning AUM was $58.8 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 5% in the quarter and 27% in the last twelve months.



The company reported fundraising of $4.5 billion during the quarter, including Strategic Equity IV ($1.2 billion), Europe VIII ($0.9 billion) and Asia Pacific IV ($0.5 billion).







