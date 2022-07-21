

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc. (IGG.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the financial year ended 31 May 2022 increased to 503.9 million pounds or 117.2 pence per share from 371.9 million pounds or 99.9 pence per share last year.



Profit before taxation was up 7% to 477.0 million pounds from the prior year's 446.0 million pounds, while adjusted profit before taxation was up 4% to 494.3 million pounds.



The company said its board has proposed a final dividend of 31.24 pence per share for the financial year ended 31 May 2022 which equates to a full year total dividend of 44.2 pence per share, an increase of one pence per share over fiscal year 2021.



The Board has also approved a share buyback program of up to 150 million pounds, with an initial tranche of up to 75 million pounds commencing today. The Board currently intends to launch a further tranche of up to 75 million pounds later during the fiscal year 2023 period, and details will be announced before that further tranche begins. The share buyback program is expected to be substantially completed during the fiscal year 2023 period.



Net trading revenue for the financial year ended 31 May 2022 rose 16% to 972.3 million pounds from last year. Excluding the one-time hedging gain associated with the financing of the tastytrade acquisition, adjusted net trading revenue was 966.5 million pounds, up 14%.



Adjusted total revenue, which includes interest on client money, was also up 14% to 967.3 million pounds from the previous year.



Total revenue grew 16% to 973.1 million pounds from the prior year.



