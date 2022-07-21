

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French maker of electrical systems for industries, reported a rise in earnings for the first half, reflecting an increase in sales and order intakes.



For the six-month period, the Paris-headquartered firm reported a consolidated net income of 566 million euros, compared with 432 million euros of previous year.



Adjusted income was at 726 million euros or 3.41 euros per share, higher than 591 million euros or 2.78 euros per share, year-over-year.



EBIT also moved up to 891 million euros from 722 million euros posted for the first half of 2021.



Thales Group's order intake jumped to 11.208 billion euros from 7.665 billion euros of corresponding period of previous fiscal.



The French company generated sales of 8.256 billion euros, versus 7.669 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company now expects its organic sales growth to be in the range of 3.5 percent - 5.5 percent, corresponding to sales in the range of 17.1 billion euros to 17.5 billion euros.



Earlier, it had forecast 16.6 billion euros - 17.2 billion euros, corresponding 2 to 6 percent organic growth.



For the full year, the Group still projects its EBIT margin of 10.8 percent to 11.1 percent.



Patrice Caine, CEO, said: '.Our roadmap for the coming months is clear: accelerate recruitment, strengthen the resilience of our supply chains and manage the consequences of inflation while continuing to implement all our strategic initiatives.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THALES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de