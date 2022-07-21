

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.66 billion, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $15.66 billion from $13.89 billion last year.



Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.66 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.14 -Revenue (Q2): $15.66 Bln vs. $13.89 Bln last year.



