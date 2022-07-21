

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $115.79 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $162.33 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $371.81 million from $347.13 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $115.79 Mln. vs. $162.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $371.81 Mln vs. $347.13 Mln last year.



