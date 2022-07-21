

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $289.62 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $264.51 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $309.19 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.16 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $289.62 Mln. vs. $264.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.00 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.45 to $8.65



