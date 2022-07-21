

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $507 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.79 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $507 Mln. vs. $703 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEYCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de