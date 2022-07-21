

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $396.48 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $370.02 million, or $3.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.90 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $396.48 Mln. vs. $370.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.53 vs. $3.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.51 -Revenue (Q2): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.48 - $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $13.95 - $14.05 Bln



