

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $258.33 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $224.74 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $472.95 million from $376.47 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



