

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) agreed to acquire One Medical (ONEM) for $18 per share in cash, valuing the primary healthcare company at about $3.9 billion, including net debt.



Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical's shareholders and regulatory approval.



On completion, Amir Dan Rubin will remain as chief executive officer of One Medical.



One Medical is a U.S. national human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click.



Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the 'One Medical' brand.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de