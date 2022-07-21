

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House announced that on Thursday morning, President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19.



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. He has begun taking Paxlovid.



Jean-Pierre said that consistent with CDC guidelines, Biden will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.



The president has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone Thursday morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom from the residence, the Press Secretary added.



Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.



Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the White House will provide a daily update on the 79-year-old president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.



The White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president, including any Members of Congress and the press who interacted with him during yesterday's travel to Warwick, Rhode Island; and Somerset, Massachusetts.



The president was scheduled to attend two public events Thursday; To deliver remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives at Marts Center, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, and participate in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia.



Biden had a negative test result to a previous test for Covid, conducted on Tuesday.







