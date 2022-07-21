

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $175.82 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $149.21 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $1.86 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $175.82 Mln. vs. $149.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROBERT HALF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de