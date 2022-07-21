

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $443 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $430 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $4.69 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $443 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q2): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.00



