

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alameda, California-based Eat Just, Inc. is recalling select lots of JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The products subject to recall include Spring Green Flavor - Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. with case code 10191011001029 and UPC code 1 91011 00101 5.



The Use By Dates and Lot numbers are USE BY JUN 10 2023 1612; USE BY JUN 29 2023 1802; and USE BY JUN 30 2023 1812.



The recalled product was distributed to a limited number of retail stores located in five states, AZ, CA, OK, LA, and TX.



To date, a total of 21 packages of the recalled product have been sold to consumers.



The agency noted that the recalled lots tested negative for Listeria monocytogenes before leaving the manufacturing facility. However, another lot that shares ingredients with the recalled lots has tested positive. The lot that tested positive has not been released to the public.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Customers who purchased any of the recalled products may receive a full refund at the location of purchase.



Citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, Primal Pet Foods in early July called back a single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula, and St. Paul Park, Minnesota-based Northern Tier Bakery, LLC in June recalled around 905 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE salad products.



