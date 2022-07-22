

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced Friday that it has completed the previously announced sale of most of its Security assets to Sweden-based Securitas AB for $3.2 billion in cash. The transaction further focuses Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio on its core businesses.



The sale includes Stanley Black & Decker's Commercial Electronic and Healthcare Security business lines (Security).



Net proceeds from the sale are expected to fund debt reduction and the $2.3 billion share repurchase completed in the first quarter. This transaction was announced on December 8, 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de