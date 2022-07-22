

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.96 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $13.40 billion from $10.24 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



