

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At the National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit, the Biden Administration announced a number of actions to develop a National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy in coordination with other elements of the Executive Office of the President (EOP) as well as Federal departments and agencies, with input from key public and private stakeholders.



Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh announced a 120-day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint that they are leading with support from other Federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Education, the Office of Personnel Management, and others.



This initiative is aimed at providing individuals with the opportunity to receive the training and mentorship they need to begin a career in the cyber workforce.



Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan E. Rice announced efforts to strengthen the K-12 system to more effectively prepare students for job opportunities in cybersecurity.



In addition, a number of organizations, including IT giants, have made significant commitments in connection with the Summit.



Accenture committed to create access to new roles in cybersecurity, cloud, and other technical areas through its apprenticeship and upskilling programs. This is part of the Fortune Global 500 company's broader goal in the U.S. to fill 20 percent of entry-level roles from its apprenticeship program. Additionally, Accenture will train its 700,000+-strong workforce through its award-winning interactive security awareness courses next year.



The Alperovitch Institute for Cybersecurity Studies will offer an executive education program to provide critical understanding of cyber issues to industry executives, boards of directors, Congressional staffers, government officials, and military and intelligence officers. Classes will begin this Fall.



Cisco has committed to train an additional 200,000 students in the U.S. over the next three years with leading networking and cybersecurity skills.



CompTIA, in partnership with ConnectWise, will run a nationwide pilot program to fill critical cybersecurity roles for managed services providers.



The Council on Competitiveness National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers is launching two new working groups this fall to address how to advance and optimize cyber infrastructures of the future.



Dakota State University will use its $90 million cyber-research initiative fund to double the annual number of graduates of The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences over the next 5 years, launch a statewide Governor's Cyber Academy accessible to all high school students, and build and operate an applied research laboratory facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



The Linux Foundation (LF) has offered free training under the Developing Secure Software training program.







