

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Hammock Source has recalled about 32,500 Key West Knock Down hammock stands due to risk of falling. The recalled hammock stands were sold exclusively at Lowe's.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, the weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard.



The recall involves hammock stands made of eight pieces of steel tubing powder coated in bronze. The hammock stands measure about 180 inches long by 48 inches wide by 48 inches tall. The hammock stands were sold under the Key West brand with the model code KW-KDBRZ.



The company said it received nine reports of the stands breaking at the base including two reports of scrapes and bruises. It has asked customers to stop using the hammock stands and contact The Hammock Source for instructions on receiving a full refund.



The recalled product was sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online from October 2020 through May 2022 for about $120.







