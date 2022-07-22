

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqualung has recalled about 16,400 i330R Scuba Diving Computers due to injury and drowning hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled diving computers can fail to adjust to the user's altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet, posing injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.



The company said it received one report of an incident in which the dive computer failed, displaying incorrect calculation. No injuries have been reported.



Aualung has asked its customer to stop using the recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers and contact Aqua Lung to arrange for a free repair. Consumers can download a software update through the DiverLog+ application or bring their recalled dive computer to their dealer or local dive center to have the software update installed.



The recalled product was sold at Dive stores nationwide from May 2021 through March 2022 for between $400 and $600.



The recall involves Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers. The wrist device is black and has a bright color display and two-button interface. The model number and device number of the recalled product can be found on CPSC's website.







