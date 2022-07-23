

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L) announced that it has appointed Oliver Blume takes over as new Chairman with effect as of 1 September 2022 and remains at the same time Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG



The company stated that the curent chairman Herbert Diess will leave the Board, effective September 1, 2022.



The company also specified that CFO Arno Antlitz assumes additional role as Chief Operating Officer and thus support Blume with day-to-day operations.







