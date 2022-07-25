

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported first quarter profit after tax, pre-exceptionals, of 170 million euros, compared to a loss of 273 million euros, prior year. Profit per share, in euro cent, was 16.53 compared to a loss of 24.16.



IFRS profit to equity holders of parent was 187.5 million euros compared to a loss of 272.6 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.1646 euros compared to a loss of 0.2416 euros.



Total revenues increased by 600% to 2.6 billion euros. Traffic recovered to 45.5 million from 8.1 million. Scheduled revenues increased by 721% to 1.58 billion euros. The Group noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. damaged Easter bookings and fares.



