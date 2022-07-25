

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) said, according to preliminary figures, it expects earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT of 328.5 million euros for the first half of 2022 compared to 144.6 million euros, prior year.



Looking forward, the Board of Management now expects EBIT of 400 million euros to 450 million euros for the full year. In its planning to date, the Board of Management of BayWa AG had forecast a significant year-on-year increase in EBIT (10% to 20%) for 2022 as a whole.



