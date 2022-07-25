Anzeige
WKN: A3DRPH ISIN: US31423J1025 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
25.07.22
15:47 Uhr
11,410 US-Dollar
+1,830
+19,10 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAZE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAZE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHIMERIX
CHIMERIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIMERIX INC2,001+11,94 %
ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC5,400-6,90 %
FAZE HOLDINGS INC11,410+19,10 %
IHUMAN INC ADR2,5900,00 %
SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC14,650+20,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.