

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. is recalling certain Natural Grocers Brand Organic Amaranth Grain citing the potential Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain with UPC code 000080125501, and packed on dates of 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194.



The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 1-pound and bearing the 'Natural Grocers' label. These products were distributed to Natural Grocers' stores located in various states. These include Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



The recall was initiated when the company received a notification by its supplier of the potential presence of Salmonella in specific lots of Organic Amaranth.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.



Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



However, the Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to discontinue use immediately and discard or return the product for credit or refund.



In similar recalls, J. M. Smucker Co. called back its JIF peanut butter recently citing the potential for salmonella contamination. Many other companies, who used JIF peanut butter as ingredient, also recalled their products.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de