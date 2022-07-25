

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $120.2 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $187.9 million, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $112.9 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.6% to $359.6 million from $447.5 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



