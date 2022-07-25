

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB):



Earnings: -$14 million in Q2 vs. -$22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.87 in Q2 vs. -$1.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $954 million in Q2 vs. $741 million in the same period last year.



